Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi And Pooja Hegde Had A Fun Time Exploring Manali-Shanali

Checkout all the fun and frolic indulged in by Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Pooja Hegde as they made their way through the picturesque landscape of Manali, Himachal Pradesh. The three actors were caught on camera having the time of their lives experiencing good air quality, snow capped mountains, the perfect morning sun, lush greenery and much more as they went on this adventure of a lifetime with their crew.

Ishaan Khatter shared a photo dump of their getaway in Manali along with the caption, "Manali shanali with @siddhantchaturvedi @hegdepooja Rains roads and realness but a fun adventure no thanks to traffic," and mountain, peach, red light and folded hands emojis. The Homebound actor shared a sneak-peek of the workation that saw Ishaan and Siddhant sharing laughs perched atop lush green mountain slopes, sharing morning updates on their phones while being wrapped amidst nature, posing for selfie while being lost in the jungles, striking poses with the little kids, getting in their daily dose of fruit thanks to the seasonal plums, road tripping from one location to another, being caught on camera during morning yoga sessions, capturing the snow capped mountains and rains alike, making their way through flocks of sheep and traffic alike, and posing for frame worthy pictures with their crew.

If you are wanderlust stricken by witnessing Siddhant, Ishaan and Pooja's Manali workation, here are must-have experiences you shouldn't miss during your next trip to the hill station.

A visit to Solang Valley is a no brainer when in Manali, as it offers a range of adventure activities for the adrenaline junkies like paragliding, zorbing, and even skiing during the winter season. Old Manali is a whole vibe, trust us when we say this. The quaint village is known for its rather peaceful atmosphere, riverside views and delish café food. Treating your tastebuds to the local delicacies like trout fish, momo and thukpa should be on your to-do list. Exploring Rohtang Pass should also be on your itinerary. It is a high-altitude mountain pass that offers stunning views and a bunch of seasonal adventure activities. Going river rafting in the Beas River is also an experience of a lifetime that helps you enjoy the power and natural beauty of the river while going with the flow, literally.

Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Pooja Hegde's Manali vacation was sheer wanderlust in a post.

