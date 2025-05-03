From <i>Pahadon Wali Maggi</i> To <i>Chai</i>: Neha Sharma's Manali Shoot Diaries Has Everything Touristy

Neha Sharma recently shared a photo dump on her Instagram that gave her fans and followers a sneak-peek into her time in a shoot schedule she wrapped up in Manali, Himachal Pradesh. But what caught our eyes was the sheer wanderlust dripped pictures and videos in the carousel post that had everything from picturesque mountains to yaks walking by and beyond.

Neha Sharma's Manali diaries were filled with everything touristy ranging from memory worthy selfies, yaks making their way to graze their feed, the glorious snow-capped Dhauladhar Range mountains, hill sides lined with pine trees that are a signature of the region, shepherds walking their flocks of sheep across the highways, panoramic views of the larger-than-life landscape, the classic tin-roofed houses of the hills and much more.

If you are bitten by the travel bug witnessing Neha Sharma's travel tales in Manali, here are things you must-do on your next road trip to the popular hill station.

Explore the cafes and markets in Old Manali that take you on a gourmet journey of Lebanese and Italian cuisines. Paragliding in Solang Valley should be on your list of things to do, as you are sure to make memories of a lifetime as you soar through the valley and get a gorgeous bird's eye view. Going river rafting down the Beas river is yet another adventure sport experience you must have during your Manali visit. Paddling through the rapids whilst being surrounded by the mountains will give you an adrenaline rush like none other.

Neha Sharma's Manali shoot diaries are full of holiday magic.

