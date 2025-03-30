Neha Sharma's Stylish Beach Day Looks Complete In A Red Swimsuit

Neha Sharma is no stranger to making heads turn with her impeccable beach looks.

The actress yet again is setting the bar higher with her latest beach style. Here's what she wore:

Neha Sharma's beach looks are only meant to impress and once again, she made heads turn with her monochrome look. She turned to a chic cherry red swimsuit to serve the chicest beach style moment. The plunging style perfectly complemented the strappy style. The look was teamed with a wrap around skirt that complete her look.

She posted and array of pictures and wrote, "The ocean had its mood, but I came to play." And well, we agree, she came to play most fashionably. For makeup, Neha kept it super minimal with her dewy glam paired with flushed cheeks and tinted pink lips. She sealed the deal with open tresses.

