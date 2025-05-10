Neha And Aisha Sharma Serve Athleisure Outfit Goals In Their Pilates Ready Looks

Neha and Aisha Sharma make it a point to prioirtise their sisters before misters vibe. The Bollywood actresses were caught on paparazzi cameras as they stepped out for a good old Pilates session in the Bay. The sister duo was spotted wearing coral and black coordinated gym wear to keep things stylish while they break a sweat.

Neha Sharma picked a bright coral tank top with spaghetti straps and a U-neckline that she teamed with matching high-waist gym tights and a pair of black T-strap thong flats. She accessorised her look with a super cropped front open black jacket and a Louis Vuitton multi pochette worn crossbody.

Aisha Sharma went for a black tank top with noodle straps and a V-neckline teamed with matching high-waist gym leggings and a pair of brown criss-cross style flats. The sisters were twinning and winning on the handbags front. Aisha too was carrying the Louis Vuitton multi pochette arm candy for the outing.

All we can say is that the Sharma sisters keep it chic in same-same but different gym looks to kick start their Saturday on an active and healthy note.

Neha and Aisha Sharma get a sartorial thumbs up for their Pilates ready athleisure looks.

