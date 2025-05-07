Aisha Sharma Slays A Post Workout Look In A Charcoal Grey Cutout Jumpsuit

Aisha Sharma made heads turn as she stepped out and about in Mumbai on Wednesday, May 7, 2025 for a good old mid-week workout. The Satyameva Jayate actress made the paparazzi's shutterbugs go clicking away at the sight of her post workout look in an athleisure wear staple. The ensemble was tailor made for a summer time workout session and added all the style to her everyday workout ready closet.

Aisha Sharma looked super cool and effortlessly chic in an athleisure ensemble that featured a charcoal grey jumpsuit consisting of a pair of high waist leggings and an adjoined single shoulder top that had a cutout detail around the waistline.

The 33-year-old actress accessorised her post gym look with a pair of criss-cross brown peep-toe style leather flats, an Apple watch with a white strap and a black scrunchie worn on either of her wrists.

Aisha went for a no makeup look for this quick gym session around the city that featured nothing but a lip and cheek tint. Meanwhile, her super curly side swept tresses were left open over her shoulders that added the perfect crowning glory to her look.

Aisha Sharma's athleisure coded post workout look gets a green flag from the fashion Gods.

