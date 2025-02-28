Aisha Sharma Swears By A Good Stretch Dressed In The Perfect Gym Outfit

Aisha Sharma made the most of her Friday morning as she indulged in some self-love with a good old stretching session in the sun kissed morning hours while being perched on a yoga mat in her balcony. The Satyameva Jayate actress made sure to even look like a million bucks while getting in her daily dose of workout wearing a pair of bright red gym tights and bralette from the brand, BEYOND YOGA. She was even caught on camera staying hydrated with lots of water, her morning cuppa detox drink and meditating to make the most of a healthy start to the weekend.

If you are inspired by Aisha Sharma's early morning stretching session to stay fit, here's are the benefits of stretching that will make you roll out your yoga mat and get some stretches in.

Human beings instinctively stretch after sleeping to get the blood flowing and wake up their muscles. A good stretching session early morning post a good night's sleep feels good for all parts of the body. Beyond just the morning stretch, one can also help their body and mind developing a regular stretching routine. A morning stretch enhances flexibility and reduces tension and stress in the human body. What's more, stretching in the morning also works like magic for body awareness and alertness.

Aisha Sharma's morning was complete with a good stretch, soaking up some sun, staying hydrated and more.

