Take Cues From Aisha Sharma's "Instant Mood Lifters" To Enjoy A Positive Way Of Life

Aisha Sharma seemed to be prioritising her wellness and peace this weekend as she kick-started Saturday morning with self-care activities to lift her spirits. The Satyameva Jayate actress shared pictures on Instagram describing what her "instant mood lifters" are. It's safe to say, we have a lot to learn.

Aisha made sure that she put on a bright coral pair of gym tights and a workout bralette that made for a "pretty workout fit" to boost her zest to hit the gym when she didn't "want to workout".

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/aishasharma25

Next, she made sure that she practised gratitude "intentionally, purposely and consistently". A practice we could all follow in our personal lives too.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/aishasharma25

Aisha then took on her journal and simply put her "thoughts to paper" and did "gratitude journaling".

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/aishasharma25

There's "something about coffee" that lifts anyone's mood. Even Aisha Sharma's.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/aishasharma25

Last but not the least, she took to "music" and grooved to the tunes of Love Is A Verb By John Mayer that gets your serenading to the good vibes in no time.

Aisha Sharma's "instant mood lifter" activities gave us all the self-care and wellness inspiration we needed this weekend.

