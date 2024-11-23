Take Cues From Aisha Sharma's "Instant Mood Lifters" To Enjoy A Positive Way Of Life

Aisha Sharma seemed to be prioritising her wellness and peace this weekend as she kick-started Saturday morning with self-care activities to lift her spirits. The Satyameva Jayate actress shared pictures on Instagram describing what her "instant mood lifters" are. It's safe to say, we have a lot to learn.
Aisha made sure that she put on a bright coral pair of gym tights and a workout bralette that made for a "pretty workout fit" to boost her zest to hit the gym when she didn't "want to workout".
Next, she made sure that she practised gratitude "intentionally, purposely and consistently". A practice we could all follow in our personal lives too.
Aisha then took on her journal and simply put her "thoughts to paper" and did "gratitude journaling".
There's "something about coffee" that lifts anyone's mood. Even Aisha Sharma's.
Last but not the least, she took to "music" and grooved to the tunes of Love Is A Verb By John Mayer that gets your serenading to the good vibes in no time.
Aisha Sharma's "instant mood lifter" activities gave us all the self-care and wellness inspiration we needed this weekend.
