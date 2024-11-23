Advertisement

Take Cues From Aisha Sharma's "Instant Mood Lifters" To Enjoy A Positive Way Of Life

Aisha Sharma made sure to she started off her weekend right with her "instant mood lifters"

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Take Cues From Aisha Sharma's "Instant Mood Lifters" To Enjoy A Positive Way Of Life
Aisha Sharma kick started her weekend right with a wellness ritual like none other

Aisha Sharma seemed to be prioritising her wellness and peace this weekend as she kick-started Saturday morning with self-care activities to lift her spirits. The Satyameva Jayate actress shared pictures on Instagram describing what her "instant mood lifters" are. It's safe to say, we have a lot to learn.

Also Read: Neha Sharma And Aisha Sharma Injected Red Carpet Style With A Dose Of Edgy Ebony

Aisha made sure that she put on a bright coral pair of gym tights and a workout bralette that made for a "pretty workout fit" to boost her zest to hit the gym when she didn't "want to workout".

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/aishasharma25

Next, she made sure that she practised gratitude "intentionally, purposely and consistently". A practice we could all follow in our personal lives too.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/aishasharma25

Aisha then took on her journal and simply put her "thoughts to paper" and did "gratitude journaling".

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/aishasharma25

There's "something about coffee" that lifts anyone's mood. Even Aisha Sharma's.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/aishasharma25

Last but not the least, she took to "music" and grooved to the tunes of Love Is A Verb By John Mayer that gets your serenading to the good vibes in no time.

Aisha Sharma's "instant mood lifter" activities gave us all the self-care and wellness inspiration we needed this weekend.

Also Read: Neha Sharma And Aisha Sharma's Self Care Routine Got A Thai Touch With Aerial Yoga, Roller Facials And More

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Aisha Sharma Fashion, Aisha Sharma Gym, Aisha Sharma Style, Aisha Sharma, Aisha Sharma Instagram, Neha Sharma Sister, Neha Sharma Sister Name
NDTV News
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com