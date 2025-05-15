Aisha Sharma Slays Athleisure Chic In Black Bralette And Biker Shorts

Aisha Sharma looks like a sartorial diva on an athleisure journey as she dresses to impress for a day at the gym. The Satyameva Jayate actress was seen posing for the shutterbugs while being dressed in an all-black workout gear that featured a bralette and a pair of high waist biker shorts.

Aisha's gym ready outfit og the day featured a super cropped gym bralette from the shelves of the label, Alo Yoga that featured noodle straps and a plunging neckline. She teamed this with a pair of high waist biker shorts from the brand and a matching sweatshirt that she tied around her waist like a belt style accessory.

Aisha Sharma accessorised her look with a dainty gold necklace and a matching layered cocktail ring that added the glitz and glam that her look so needed.

Aisha's tresses were styled into a chic centre-parted salon style open voluminous waves look that she complemented really well with her bronzed and beautiful glam avatar. Makeup wise, she sported beaming complexion teamed with bushy brows, mascara filled wispy lashes and a rose lip colour to wrap up the look.

Aisha Sharma's athleisure chic look gets a thumbs up from the fashion Gods.

