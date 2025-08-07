How Actor-Politician Khushbu Sundar Lost 20 Kg With Mindful Eating And This Simple Exercise

If you have been looking for some weight loss motivation, take cues from Indian politician, actress, film producer, and television personality, Khushbu Sundar. Serving major fitness inspiration, the 54-year-old actor stunned fans with her weight loss transformation. She lost 20 kg despite her injuries.

The actor recently shared pictures, wearing a glittering green sequinned dress with soft makeup and crimped hair, looking beautiful and fitter than ever. She captioned the video, "Back to the future!"

While many speculated that the actor took the medication route, Khushbu Sundar shut down all the rumours. While some commented, "Magic of Mounjaro injection. Let your followers know that so they can get themselves injected too," wrote an Instagram user, to which the BJP leader wrote. Known for her witty answers, Khushbu Sundar reaffirmed that it did not take any shortcuts to fitness - just discipline, consistency, and intent.

According to Economic Times, she credited mindful eating and sticking to a workout schedule for her weight loss transformation. "I work out for an hour in the morning, then walk for 45-50 minutes in the evening. If I miss my walk, I double the workout - one hour in the morning and one in the evening," she shared.

Earlier, the actor had revealed that years of injuries and surgeries left her with health problems, but she didn't let anything stop her. "My ankles are fine, but both knees were gone," she had shared. So, her weight loss transformation had more to do with improving mobility and staying healthy than dropping a few sizes.

Known for her work in the Indian cinema, especially in Tamil films, Khushbu Sundar's fans showered her with love and support. They even commended her for losing so much weight in her 50s, despite the difficulties.