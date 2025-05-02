For Aisha Sharma, Getting Some Sun Is A Guaranteed Mood Lifter

Aisha Sharma proved that it is always wellness first when it comes to her. This time around too, the Satyameva Jayate actress made sure to not miss a beat when it came to her self-love and self-care game by prioritizing soaking in some sun to battle to kickstart her Friday right.
Also Read: Aisha Sharma Swears By A Good Stretch Dressed In The Perfect Gym Outfit
Aisha Sharma's latest drop on her Instagram handle gave us a sneak-peek into her sunbathing and getting her daily dose of vitamin D. The 33-year-old star looked like she was literally baking and relaxing while being kissed by the rays of the sun on a sun-lit day.
If you are inspired to hop on the wellness bandwagon too, by witnessing Aisha Sharma basking under the sun; here's all you need to know about the benefits of taking a sunbath.
- Taking a sun bath has multiple benefits, the primary amidst which is the enhanced production and absorption of vitamin D.
- Sunbathing also contributes to promoting good sleep by regulating the body's natural sleep-wake cycle.
- It also contributes to an elevated mood as sunlight can increase serotonin production, which is a neurotransmitter associated with mood and well-being.
Aisha Sharma's sun bath gets a thumbs up on the wellness front.
Also Read: When You Are In Bali, Everything Is Better. Ask Aisha Sharma
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world