For Aisha Sharma, Getting Some Sun Is A Guaranteed Mood Lifter

Aisha Sharma proved that it is always wellness first when it comes to her. This time around too, the Satyameva Jayate actress made sure to not miss a beat when it came to her self-love and self-care game by prioritizing soaking in some sun to battle to kickstart her Friday right.

Also Read: Aisha Sharma Swears By A Good Stretch Dressed In The Perfect Gym Outfit

Aisha Sharma's latest drop on her Instagram handle gave us a sneak-peek into her sunbathing and getting her daily dose of vitamin D. The 33-year-old star looked like she was literally baking and relaxing while being kissed by the rays of the sun on a sun-lit day.

If you are inspired to hop on the wellness bandwagon too, by witnessing Aisha Sharma basking under the sun; here's all you need to know about the benefits of taking a sunbath.

Taking a sun bath has multiple benefits, the primary amidst which is the enhanced production and absorption of vitamin D. Sunbathing also contributes to promoting good sleep by regulating the body's natural sleep-wake cycle. It also contributes to an elevated mood as sunlight can increase serotonin production, which is a neurotransmitter associated with mood and well-being.

Aisha Sharma's sun bath gets a thumbs up on the wellness front.

Also Read: When You Are In Bali, Everything Is Better. Ask Aisha Sharma