From Facial Mists To LED Light Therapy, Aisha Sharma's 2024 Skincare Routine Had It All

If achieving flawless skin is your dream, especially in this dry spell of winter, then all you have to do is take cues from Aisha Sharma. Blessed with a blemish-free radiance, Aisha follows a strict skincare regimen. Recently, the actress shared a video on Instagram spilling some of her skincare mantras. The reel is a collage of all the products she uses on her face to get that natural glow. Firstly, Aisha sprays a facial mist which is known to lock moisture, keep you hydrated and prevent dryness. Next, the actress uses a blue-light therapy device and massages it on her face gently. Under-eye patches come next, followed by wearing a led hair growth helmet. Aisha has often expressed her love for the microcurrent facial device and the equipment made it to the reel as well. The device keeps skin firm and enhances skin appearance. Even during her travel outings, Aisha makes sure not to skip her skincare routine. “You spent 109,500 minutes applying skincare this year,” read the side note.

Before that, Aisha Sharma shared another reel featuring her microcurrent facial device. With a brush, she first applied the gel-based product on her face before massaging it evenly with the device. We are surely taking notes. Her caption read, “I have been guilty of ignoring my skin the past month. So here's returning to all things skincare. Starting out with one of my fav devices which is a staple in my routine. 5 mins is all it takes and it snatches my face and jawline (it is so compact). And if someone is looking for instant gratification this is your answer, though with most things in life and also skin, everything you want is on the other side of consistency.”

Aisha Sharma does not always need makeup, but when she does decide to take up the makeup brushes the actress excels in the art. In this picture, she looks pretty with that bronzed glow coupled with rosy cheeks and nude lips. An intense strike of kajal sealed her beauty deal.

Aisha Sharma's skincare routine is meant for the books.