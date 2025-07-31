Nimrat Kaur Reveals How Harsh Criticism Shook Her Confidence: "I Felt I Wasn't..."

In an industry driven by unrealistic beauty standards, actor Nimrat Kaur recently addressed the criticism she faced over her appearance during her early days in Bollywood.

In an interview with Instant Bollywood, the Airlift actor shared that it was a "difficult phase" for her. Hearing the criticism at one time hurt her and made her feel less confident. It even made her believe that she was not worthy of being an actor.

The Dasvi actor moved to Mumbai in 2004, where she would go from one place to another in search of work, but she was mostly rejected. She shared that her first job happened after being rejected from 85-90 auditions.

Nimrat Kaur revealed while there were some nice people, a lot of people said some harsh things during her initial years in the industry.

The 43-year-old shared that she used to hear comments like, "You don't look good enough. You're not tall enough. You're not fair enough. All those 'not good enoughs'. Your nose is too long."

While Nimrat Kaur tried to stay calm, it was not easy to let go of these comments. "Many times, it hurt me. I used to feel like maybe I'm not good enough."

Despite hearing comments on the way she looked, Nimrat Kaur didn't let it get to her. She knew her potential, which gave her strength. "Every time I felt like I didn't have the strength to step out of my house, something nice would happen," she added.

Instead of letting the negative win over, she let that one "positive" thing keep her going and didn't let anything break her spirit.