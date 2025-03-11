Nimrat Kaur's Stunning Black <i>Saree</i> Is Anything But Basic

Nimrat Kaur is nailing the ethnic style game and her recent looks are proof enough.

After making a statement in a stunning sheer saree, the actress turned to a striking black pre-draped number to make heads turn.

She looked like a vision as she picked a black number for IIFA 2025. The contemporary drape came with the chicest style spin. She posted a carousel of pictures and wrote, "An unforgettable shimmery @iifa night" and of course, her outfit made a case for the same. She ditched the traditional style to make a case in a contemporary version of a saree.

Her black saree came with a side slit style that she paired with sheer rhinestone embellished stockings and a matching sheer blouse perfected her look. Nimrat diched all kinds of jewels to let her outfit stand out. For makeup, she kept it super basic with kohl-rimmed eyes and tinted lips to complete her look.

