Visit Mumbai's Iconic Babulnath Temple For Your Next Pilgrimage Like Nimrat Kaur

Nimrat Kaur is an avid travel enthusiast. The actress loves to explore new places, especially religious and pilgrimage sites. On the occasion of Maha Shivratri 2025, Nimrat visited the Babulnath Temple in Mumbai. She also shared pictures from her pilgrimage on Instagram.

The image featured Nimrat dressed in a pristine white suit as she stood in the front of the temple. In the caption, she wrote, "First time here ever... So blessed. Happy Mahashivratri all..."

(Also Read: Like Shilpa Shetty's "Journey Of Faith" Kedarnath Pilgrimage, 5 Spiritual Destinations To Visit In India)

If like Nimrat Kaur, you too wish to visit the temple we have listed a great travel guide for you.

1. Tickets

While entry into the temple is free, there are different types of Darshanam, like VIP Darshan, which is for Rs 200, and Special Pooja, which is for Rs 1,000. The other types are Abhishekam for Rs 2,000 and Group Darshan for a minimum of 10 people is Rs 100, each.

2. Bookings

The tickets are available on the official website of the temple. One can book tickets online for easy access.

3. Best time to visit

The temple is open every day from 5 am to 10:30 pm for the devotees. The best time for the darshan is in the morning or late evening when the crowd is not so much. The shrine has a rush of visitors during the celebration of Mahashivratri.

4. Reaching Babulnath Temple

One can reach the temple through various ways. If you are planning to travel by air, then the nearest airport to the location is CSMT Airport in Mumbai. From there, you can take a cab and reach your destination.

By train, the nearest station is Mahalaxmi (1.5km) and Mumbai Central (2.5km). You can take a bus or taxi from either station to reach the temple quickly. Several BEST buses go through the Dr. E. Moses Road and Dr. Bhadkamkar Marg which are a 2-minute walk from the temple.

(Also Read: Here's Your Travel Guide Before You Jet Off On The Spiritual Amarnath Yatra)