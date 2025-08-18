Paraguay Is Offering A Temporary Residency For Under Rs 33,300 That Lets You Live There For Two Years

If you have always wished to move to another country temporarily or permanently, Paraguay in South America can be your ideal choice. A landlocked country, Paraguay is popularly known as the "Heart of South America" due to its central location, and offers temporary as well as permanent residency - and Indians can apply too.

What Is Paraguay's Temporary Residency

Temporary residency in Paraguay allows you to work, stay, and invest in the country for two years. The best part - you can extend it, and this residency will open a pathway for you to get a permanent residency, for which you can apply after 21 months of residing in the country.

People who show that they have enough financial means, or plan to start a business or practise a profession, or meet specific visa requirements, are eligible for a temporary residency in Paraguay. You don't need an investment for this visa. Freelancers, remote workers, entrepreneurs, and retirees can also apply for a Paraguay Temporary Residency.

Documents Required

While there is no specific rule for applying for a Paraguay residency, you need to have all the documents for it, including:

A valid passport

Entry visa or passport stamp

Apostilled birth certificate

Clean criminal record from your home country

Marriage certificate or divorce, or death certificate

Proof of financial solvency

All documents must be translated into Spanish by a certified translator.

How To Apply

Step 1: Check your eligibility and prepare the documents.

Step 2: Enter the country on a tourist visa. You will have to be physically present in Paraguay to apply for the residency.

Step 3: Fill out the application once you are in the country at the immigration office or Direccion General de Migraciones (DGM).

Step 4: Obtain local Paraguayan documents, including:

An interpol certificate

Paraguayan police clearance

Registration card from the national police

Certification of life and residence - this is to show that you have a place of residence in Paraguay

Temporary Residency card

Temporary Residency certificate

Step 5: Submit your application at DGM and apply for the official fees, which is usually around USD 380 (Rs 33,202 approximately). This is the government fee for the application; the total cost may be higher as you have to pay lawyer fees, document translation fee, etc.

Step 6: You will then receive the residency application receipt, which will allow you to apply for a temporary Paraguayan ID card (cedula).

Step 7: Apply for a temporary Paraguayan ID and wait for approval, which takes about 3-6 months.

You can get the visa renewed before it expires if you continue to meet the requirements. It is also a pathway to apply for permanent residency after 21 months of living in Paraguay.

Also, while temporary residency does not require you to stay in Paraguay at all times, you must not be away for more than 12 or more consecutive months.