WAVES Summit 2025: Nimrat Kaur Personifies Grace In A Purple <i>Saree</i> And Multicoloured Blouse

Nimrat Kaur made heads turn as she stepped out to attend WAVES Summit 2025 in Mumbai looking like her graceful self all dress up in a purple saree that she teamed with an attractive multicoloured blouse. The Sky Force actress was a vision to behold in her ethnic ready avatar for the day.

Nimrat Kaur looked like an ethnic dream draped in a purple silk saree draped to perfection around her bodice to add grace to her curves. The drape was detailed with an exquisite gold thread work detailed intricate border that added the right amount of sparkle to her saree-torial look. What's more, the statement multicoloured blouse with criss-cross mirrorwork and a plunging V-neckline details lent a statement splash of colour and shine to Nimrat's ensemble.

She accessorised the look with a pair of traditional yet maximal kundan jhumkas and a matching cocktail ring that added a further ethnic touch of glam.

Nimrat's tresses were styled into a sleek salon style side parted blow out with curls around the ends of the length that worked perfectly as a crowning glory. Makeup wise, she sported a bronzed glam look with smokey brown eyes, rose blushed tinted cheeks, a rose lip colour, and finished off with a maroon bindi.

Nimrat Kaur's saree-not-sorry closet moment is a complete winner.

