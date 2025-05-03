WAVE Summit 2025: Esha Gupta's Pick Is A Pastel Ombre <i>Saree</i> And Jacket

Esha Gupta made sure to not miss a fashion beat when it came to bringing her sartorial best to the table while attending the WAVE Summit 2025. The Jannat 2 actress looked like her gorgeous self, wrapped in a super summer appropriate ombre nine yards wonder.

Also Read: Esha Gupta's Latest Workout Is All The Inspiration We Need To Get Through The Week

For the unversed, (WAVES) World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit is an event being held in Mumbai from May 1, 2025 to May 4, 2025. It aims to boost India's media and entertainment industry with participation from stakeholders across the globe. Esha Gupta was seen interacting with the media and commenting on India's progress at a global scale and its soft power shining through.

Esha Gupta's WAVES ready attire screamed Indian summer from a distance. This hand-picked couture piece is from the shelves of the luxury designer label, MADZIN. The 39-year-old actress looked like a fashionista gone ethnic wearing a pastel pink and lime hued ombre art silk saree that was dual coloured around the waist and palla while boasting of a blush hue around the pleats. What added a delicate touch of glam to the saree was the exquisite salma-sitara border that ran across all its borders.

Esha wore the saree with a tightly pleated palla and pleats that framed her body to perfection. What added the boss lady element to this graceful saree was the full sleeved structure jacket with a V-neckline, that was laden with a jaal style intricate floral embroidery work along with the salma-sitara details.

Esha accessorised her look with a diamonds studded drop style necklace adorned around her neck that boasted of a maximal square cut emerald and a couple of diamond rings to add further sparkle to her look. To this she added a pair of beige peep toe heels that gave her all the elevation and comfort at the same time.

Esha's tresses were styled into a salon style voluminous side-parted bob that framed her face to perfection. She teamed this with a soft rose hued monotone glam of the day to keep things dreamy.

Esha Gupta looks saree-torially chic in an ombre ethnic coded ensemble.

NDTV is at the inaugural edition of the Waves Summit, currently on at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai. The event brings together the who's who of showbiz, creators, and everyone who's anyone in the world of entertainment in India and beyond. Catch all updates on NDTV.com, from May 1 to May 4.

Also Read: Esha Gupta Is Weekday Ready In Bronzed Glam And Sleek Long Bob Tresses