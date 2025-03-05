Esha Gupta Is Weekday Ready In Bronzed Glam And Sleek Long Bob Tresses

Esha Gupta made sure to make heads turn with her latest beauty outing. The Aashram actress made sure the world took notes as she served up her glam offering dolled up in a bronzed Goddess like look.

Also Read: Esha Gupta's Intense Weekend Workout Includes Pull-Ups, Lunges And More

Esha Gupta looked like a million bucks in her bronzer laden warmed up makeup moment. The 39-year-old actress slayed a majorly sun-tanned look that worked in perfect symphony with her complexion. Esha's makeup of the featured an overall bronzed look like she was back from the sunny beaches paired with a chiseled jawline and cheekbones and a bronzer laden warmed up forehead. She teamed this with arched brows, a wash of bronzer on her eyelids, a smokey grey cat eyeliner, a touch of rose blush swept across her cheeks, a champagne toned highlighter on the bridge of her nose, and a rose and brown hued ombre lip colour to add the perfect finishing touch to her look.

Esha's hair game matched steps with her glam of the day in a sleek side parted long bob look that was styled in a straight look with her tresses tucked in behind her ears.

Esha Gupta's bronzed glam makeup moment is the perfect antidote to mid-week blues.

Also Read: Esha Gupta Is Friday-Ready In Bronze Glam And Chocolate-Nude Lip