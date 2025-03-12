Esha Gupta's Latest Workout Is All The Inspiration We Need To Get Through The Week

Esha Gupta takes her fitness game quite seriously.

From her intense gym workouts to yoga sessions, Esha's workout routine is deeply rooted with a mix of different fitness formats.

Yet again, the actress made a case for the same with her latest workout video. She posted an Instagram story in which she was seen performing various exercises to set new goals. She started off with a solid stretch to open up her body and then she move to a variation of shoulder press that required a controlled movement in a sitting position.

She then moved to cobra pose that helps to stretch the body and also opens ups the muscles. It is a great way to build muscle strength as well. She also did multiple balancing moves to level up her game.

