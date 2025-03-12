Advertisement

Esha Gupta's Latest Workout Is All The Inspiration We Need To Get Through The Week

Esha Gupta's fitness diaries are only meant to impress and this is proof

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Esha Gupta's Latest Workout Is All The Inspiration We Need To Get Through The Week
Esha's Workout Is All The Inspiration We Need To Get Through The Week

Esha Gupta takes her fitness game quite seriously. 

From her intense gym workouts to yoga sessions, Esha's workout routine is deeply rooted with a mix of different fitness formats. 

Also Read: Esha Gupta Is Weekday Ready In Bronzed Glam And Sleek Long Bob Tresses

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Yet again, the actress made a case for the same with her latest workout video. She posted an Instagram story in which she was seen performing various exercises to set new goals. She started off with a solid stretch to open up her body and then she move to a variation of shoulder press that required a controlled movement in a sitting position. 

She then moved to cobra pose that helps to stretch the body and also opens ups the muscles. It is a great way to build muscle strength as well. She also did multiple balancing moves to level up her game. 

Also Read: Esha Gupta's Intense Weekend Workout Includes Pull-Ups, Lunges And More

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Esha Gupta, Esha Gupta Bollywood, Esha Gupta Fitness
NDTV News
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now