Paris Couture Week: Esha Gupta Takes Her Style Up A Notch In A Silver Dress And Mesh Skirt

From princess vibes to cool girl style, Esha Gupta has quite a diverse fashion game and her sartorial choices definitely make the cut. The actress has never backed away from dropping some incredible fashion moments. This time, she managed to grab our attention in a very sleek attire.

Keeping up with her glamorous aesthetic, Esha attended Paris Couture Week in a silver dress from the clothing brand Tony Ward.

The tailored blazer-style outfit came in a metallic, silver-grey colour with a subtle textured pattern. It featured structured shoulders, long sleeves and a deep V-neckline that accentuated her décolletage. The dress has a fitted waist but flowed downwards in an A-line skirt.

Extending from beneath the short dress was a sheer, lower garment with intricate, layered, and feather-like embellishments that resembled bird feathers or a wing pattern. Esha Gupta paired the outfit with sleek black sunglasses and diamond earrings. She wore black strappy heels to complete the outfit.

For makeup, Esha opted for a dewy base, a layer of foundation, defined brows and bold eye makeup. Her cheeks had a subtle contour and a soft blush that added a touch of healthy colour to her cheeks. She topped it off with a nude lip colour. Her makeup exuded a refined and glamorous vibe that enhanced her natural beauty.

Her hair was styled in a sleek and shoulder-length bob, complementing the sophisticated yet bold ensemble.

Esha Gupta truly owned the Paris Couture Week in her striking silver ensemble. The Raaz 3 actress turned heads with her bold fashion choice, exuding confidence and glamour.