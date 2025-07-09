Cardi B Wears A Dazzling Diamond Necklace From Indian Brand Tanishq To Paris Couture Week

Rapper and global fashion icon Cardi B made heads turn at the Paris Haute Couture Week 2025 with her statement dresses. First, it was the live black crow in her hand along with a Schiaparelli pearl-fringe gown from their spring 2024 couture show that stole the spotlight and the next look was an amalgam of Indian couture and fine jewellery.

Her second look was a Rahul Mishra creation titled "Becoming Love". She stepped on the red carpet wearing the ruby red ensemble along with exquisite Tanishq diamonds.

In her raw and unapologetic fashion, Cardi B brought a touch of Indian elegance to the heart of French fashion, donning jewellery from Tanishq's collaboration with celebrated designer Rahul Mishra.

Tanishq, one of India's most beloved luxury jewellery brands, made a landmark return to the global fashion stage with this collection that is an ode to design intricacy and innovation. Blending Indian craftsmanship with the dynamic persona of Cardi B, the collaboration between Rahul Mishra and Tanishq brought the legacy of Indian fine jewellery to the forefront.

The "Radiance in Rhythm" collection features a stunning array of precious and semi-precious gemstones, including rare orange sapphires, rich tanzanite, vivid emeralds, fiery rubies, and brilliant tourmalines.

Pelki Tshering, Chief Marketing Officer, Tanishq, told PTI, "At Tanishq, we have always believed in the power of jewellery to transcend cultures and speak a universal design language. Our third outing in Paris is a celebration of India's rich craftsmanship, expressed through rare natural diamonds. Partnering with Rahul Mishra allowed us to create a seamless narrative of luxury, one that is rooted yet reimagined for the global stage."

Rahul Mishra, Founder and Creative Director told PTI, “At the heart of Rahul Mishra and Tanishq's design philosophy lies an unwavering commitment to craftsmanship that draws from India's deep-rooted narratives and speaks to a global audience.

The showcase at Paris Haute Couture Week is not just a collaboration but a reflection of what's possible when exceptional attention to detail, rare diamonds, and design innovation come together with a long-term vision to take our shared cultural legacy to new heights."

In a post shared by Tanishq Jewellery on Instagram, the brand wrote, "Cardi B adorns Tanishq Diamonds... stealing the spotlight - and hearts."

From the ruby red roses framing her gown to the delicate frost of natural diamonds, Cardi B's look is evidence of the growing influence of Indian luxury brands on the international stage.