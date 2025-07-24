Tamannaah Bhatia Channels Flower Power, Cosmic Magic In Twin Rahul Mishra Ensembles

Tamannaah Bhatia took the capital city by storm as she turned showstopper for Rahul Mishra at the inaugural show at Hyundai India Couture Week 2025. Rahul who is known for spreading sartorial magic on the runway with his nature inspired feminine couture pieces showcased his latest collection, 'Becoming Love' at the inaugural show of the week-long Hyundai India Couture Week. This comes right after Rahul Mishra's Paris show that reveals how the new dimensions of love using nature as a storytelling tool.

Tamannaah Bhatia slayed not just one but two ethereal looks that drew inspiration from flora and fauna on one hand, and the majestic cosmos on the other.

Look one saw Tamanaah dressed in a body hugging single-shoulder blush gown with a sweetheart neckline and a corset like upper bodice. What's more, an abstract sleeve construction on her left shoulder added further grandeur to her runway ready look. Waist downwards, the ensemble flowed into a floor sweeping gown that hugged her curves like a glove. The entire length and breadth of the gown was intricately embroidered with blooms that added a fresh and floral element to the show stopping look.

Look two featured Tamannaah dolled up in a cosmos inspired white lehenga that was depicted the raas facet of love through its artwork. The ensemble boasted of a cropped halter neck blouse with a plunging neckline that featuring micro floral embroidery which was teamed with a voluminous cosmos inspired by lehenga that had sequin embedded designs of clouds, the vast sea and lotus themed motifs around the hemline.

Tamannaah Bhatia scores a double sartorial hit as she show stops for Rahul Mishra at the inaugural show of Hyundai India Couture Week 2025.

Also read: Tamannaah Bhatia Beats Mid-Week Blues At The Gym One Weighted Squat At A Time