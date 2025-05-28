Tamannaah Bhatia Nails Barely-There Glam With Statement Gold Jewels

Tamannaah Bhatia looked like a total stunner as she dished out a winning beauty and jewellery closet moment in a recent story she shared on her Instagram handle. The Odela 2 actress channelled her usual minimal glam avatar with lots of shine and sparkles courtesy of her jewels in the selfie shared by her.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/tamannaahspeaks

Tamannaah Bhatia made sure to make heads turn as she dished out a less-is-more beauty look that featured nothing but her fresh skin, feathered brows and a rose pink hued tint that added colour to her lips and cheeks alike.

But what caught our eyes on the fashion front was Tamannaah's rather statement jewellery game that she teamed with a wrap style white towel robe. A statement circular structured gold necklace with a solitaire studded dainty pendant adorned the 35-year-old actress's neckline. This was teamed with a matching dual stranded gold and diamontes encrusted hoops mini hoops that worked in perfect symphony with the necklace to deliver a winning jewellery game.

If Tamannaah's fresh-out-of-the-shower beauty game was on point, then how could her hair stay far behind? She sported a wet tresses look that mirrored her fresh-out-of-the-shower look of the day.

Tamannaah Bhatia's fresh and fabulous glam works in perfect sync with the sparkles of her jewellery pieces.

