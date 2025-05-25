Learn The Art Of Layering Necklaces With Loungewear From Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia is truly a force to reckon with on the fashion front and she has made her mark to be considered one of B-town's true-blue style divas. The Odela 2 actress recently dropped a casual picture of herself in pajamas and showed us how to rock layered necklace with a pair of jammies and geek glasses on.

Also Read: Want To Build A Bracelet Stack? Take Cues From Tamannaah's Bejewelled Wrist

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/tamannaahspeaks

Tamannaah Bhatia took to her Instagram handle to post a rather casual yet bling-bling look on her stories. The picture saw her looking away while posing in a casual avatar in the morning light.

Tamannaah was seen draped in a cheetah print satin lounge wear set and a pair of black fibre framed round geek glasses for the look.

But what caught our eyes was her multi-layered necklace stack which boasted of a diamonds encrusted tennis necklace which featured diamontes in varied shapes. This she teamed with a longer gold interlocked necklace with interlinked pieces of made in gold knots. But that is not all, a third layer of a drop style necklace adorned Tamannaah's neck which featured a statement round gold pendant with a weave-through line-style link that was abstractly studded with diamond accents to add all the shimmer and shine to her casual lounge wear look of the day.

Enough said, if Tamannaah can rock layered gold and diamond necklaces to spend a chill Sunday at home, so can you.

Tamannaah Bhatia's layered necklaces adorned look gets a chef's kiss by the fashion police.

Also Read: Tamannaah Bhatia Serves A Beauty Treat In A Golden Girl Look