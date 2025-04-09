Tamannaah Bhatia Dresses Up In The Colour Of <i>Shakti</i> For <i>Odela 2</i> Tour

Tamannaah Bhatia put her most glamourous foot forward as she posed for the shutterbugs all dolled up in an ethnic ensemble from the shelves of designer Karan Torani namesake label, Torani. The 35-year-old actress made this appearance for the trailer launch of her upcoming movie, Odela 2 which will hit the silver screen on April 17, 2025.

Tamannaah Bhatia looks like a Goddess dressed up in a crimson anarkali set from Torani Official. The ethnic ensemble featured a full sleeve anarkali kurta with a U-neckline and ankle length that was adorned with intricate floral thread work embroidery that added to the charm of the paneled Mughal inspired garment. She paired it with a matching voluminous lehenga and a cut work border laden dupatta adorned on her right shoulder.

Tamannaah accessorized the look with silver Kolhapuri heels, a pair of oxidised silver jhumkas and a matching chunky kada style bracelet adorned on her wrist that added the right amount of sparkle to the look.

Tamannaah's tresses were styled into a low bun with a sleek side-swept look around the crown. It came with the perfect hair accessory in the form of a red roses filled gajra wound around her bun. Tamannaah's makeup of the day matched steps with her look featuring a beaming base, arched brows, a winged eyeliner and mascara defined eyes, a wash of radiant pink blush on the highpoints of her cheeks, a rose petal hued lip colour and a statement circular red bindi with a diamond shaped yellow embellishment placed in its centre to wrap up the look of a traditional note.

Tamannaah Bhatia and her ethnic beauty look are a match made in beauty heaven.

