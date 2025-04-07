Tamannaah Bhatia On How BFF Rasha Thadani Danced Into Her Life: "Our Age Gap Doesn't Matter"

In a world where everyone says a woman is another woman's worst enemy, we beg to differ. This is a theory which has been proven wrong time and again, where girl friendships stood out strong like no other, and one such great example of it is Rasa Thadani and Tamannaah Bhatia.

The two who share a good age gap between the two still share a very deep bond. The two BFFs always serve friendship goals with their frequent meet-ups, outings and social media PDA. Recently, Tamannaah opened up on her friendship with Rasha, their age gap and how they connected.

In a recent chat on the Permit Room podcast, the star opened up about her friendship with Rasha, how it began and their age gap. She shared, "In the recent past, I met Rasha, who is just starting off her career; we actually bumped into each other at a party and started dancing together. We kept in touch after that. We both have a significant age gap. But that doesn't matter because it's about the bonding with people for who they are." Talking about her bond with Rasha, Tamannaah explained that she is friends with people she enjoys spending time with and vice versa, not for any kind of benefit.