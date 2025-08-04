Tamannaah Bhatia's Bizarre Remedy For Acne Actually Has Science Behind It

Are you in awe of Tamannaah Bhatia's beautiful skin? You may think that, like most celebrities, Tamannaah Bhatia only uses luxury creams and high-end treatments, but that's not the case. The actor recently revealed an unconventional hack she swears by - using spit to treat acne.

In a recent interview with Lallantop, Tamannaah Bhatia was asked about her go-to hack to get rid of pimples, and her answer was something no one expected. She replied, "Spit, thook". When the host laughed and the audience gave shocked reactions, the actor added, "It works, but the morning spit, which is before brushing".

Tamannaah Bhatia explained the hack, saying that there are enough antibacterial properties in the spit. She added, "It's scientific. I am no doctor, but this is my personal hack, and I believe there is science behind it. Your body has created enough antibacterial elements in your mouth when you wake up in the morning.

"This is why our eyes are full of mucus, our nose is full of mucus, and our mouth is battling all the bacteria which has accumulated in the night before brushing our teeth. If you use this spit, it will immediately dry up your pimples, if it's not cystic."

In fact, studies, including one published in the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology, found that saliva has anti-acne properties that can help inhibit its growth and stop the acne-causing bacteria from proliferating.

Tamannaah Bhatia also shared that she believes a person should start anti-ageing creams after the age of 25. While she has to stay in front of the camera all the time, she has been using good skincare since the age of 24-25. She also explained that while it is great to embrace the lines, if someone wants to slow down the signs of ageing, it is good to use anti-ageing creams. Apart from that, your diet also matters, and you should know what works for you and what doesn't.