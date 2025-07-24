Tamannaah Bhatia Calls Work-Life Balance A "Lie", Says "You Need To First..."

Tamannaah Bhatia opened the show for designer Rahul Mishra on day one of at the Hyundai India Couture Week 2025 and created quite a buzz amidst the onlookers and netizens alike while doing so. What's more, the Odela 2 actress stopped by for a quick chat and gave her two cents on work-life balance, how she thinks one can traverse it and instead make it work for oneself.

Tamannaah Bhatia was a total stunner as she turned showstopper for Rahul Mishra's showcase 'Becoming Love' on the inaugural day of Hyundai India Couture Week 2025. The 35-year-old actress had donned not just one but two custom made couture pieces from Rahul's line that were inspired by signature flower power and cosmic magic alike. What's more, she looked equally stunning in the blush single shoulder gown with floral motifs and the cosmos inspired white lehenga alike.

But what caught our eyes was her expressing her opinion on the question of work-life balance during a media interaction. Tamannaah Bhatia told HT City, "I think work life balance is a lie." She further added, "you have to be balanced and then work and life happens." What's more, she even gave a quick tip on how to manage things effectively in life. "It doesn't happen separately, first you balance yourself. If that is taken care of, work and life balance get balanced by itself."

Looks like Tamannaah Bhatia has cracked the mantra to ace work-life balance.

