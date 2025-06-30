Tamannaah Bhatia And Rasha Thadani Serve BFF Style Goals In Chic Ensembles

Tamannaah Bhatia and Rasha Thadani's style statements often raise the fashion bar. The bestie duo has taken over the town, and their wardrobe choices give us the style motivation we need. Recently, they gave us another look to bookmark as they united for a house party in Mumbai. Surprisingly, the fashionistas picked casual-chic dresses for the occasion.

Tamannaah Bhatia Exuded Elegance In A Custom Dress

Tamannaah stunned in a red and black dress from the shelves of the designer brand Falguni Shane Peacock. The floor-length number came with a plunging neckline and side slits that added a touch of elegance to the slightly revealing look.

Its most notable feature was the intricate silver beadwork that formed swirling, floral-like patterns on the bodice and then extended downwards along the length of the dress. The beadwork flowed in a vertical direction, adding a sense of movement to the design.

The dress was sleeveless with a form-fitting silhouette. Moving down, it flowed downward into a long, straight skirt. The back of the ensemble was entirely black, enhancing the two-toned theme of the dress. The side slit revealed the black high heels that completed Tamannaah's chic and sophisticated look.

The actress accessorised her look with a pair of contemporary chandelier earrings, a couple of bracelets and rings. For makeup, Tamannaah opted for a luminous base, winged eyeliner, well-defined eyebrows, soft blush on the cheeks and nude pink lip gloss.

Rasha Thadani Looked Chic In A Little Black Dress

Rasha Thadani picked a D-Reams dress from Diesel. The sleeveless outfit featured a distinctive cut-out detail at the neckline, which is accented with a metallic Oval D buckle-like clasp. The hemline of the dress falls above the knees, giving it a youthful and bold appearance.

The actress picked small silver hoops and black bands as accessories. She kept up with the status of being a minimal girl with her natural makeup look which was topped with a slight tint on the lips and cheeks. She left her side parted tresses open to complete the look.