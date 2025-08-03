Malaika Arora And Son Arhaan Khan Step Out In Style At Scarlett House, Juhu

Malaika Arora and her son Arhaan Khan continue to prove they are not just family goals – they are fashion-forward, cool and confidently themselves. The mother-son duo was recently spotted at the newly launched Juhu branch of their restaurant Scarlett House, which has already been a hit in Bandra. While the outing was all about good vibes and good food, it was their looks that stole the spotlight.

Let us start with Arhaan Khan. He kept things casual but sharp. He wore a pale pink shirt. The sleeves were casually rolled up to his elbows. He paired it with a light-washed pair of baggy jeans that sat low on his waist. Arhaan wore off-white and navy low-top sneakers.

A bracelet on one wrist and a chain bracelet on the other rounded out Arhaan's accessories. His hair was styled in a messy fashion that gave a “didn't try too hard” look, while his neatly groomed stubble gave him a grown-up edge.

Coming to Malaika Arora, she wore a white midi dress that blended structure with softness. The bodice was well-fitted, with a defined bust and wide straps. The highlight? A dramatic, oversized rosette detail on the side of her waist. The dress flared out gently into a voluminous skirt with subtle pleats and ruching on one side.

Malaika's choice of footwear was a pair of pointed nude Dior slingbacks with the signature "J'adior" ribbon straps – elegant, luxe and perfectly coordinated with the dress.

The star carried a tan suede handbag with a top handle and gold hardware. The bag added warmth and texture to the otherwise crisp look. Her jewellery was minimal but impactful – just a chunky chain necklace and statement rings. Her nails were painted in classic red, a pop of colour that added to the polished vibe.

For makeup, Malaika Arora kept it bronzed and glowing. Her skin looked sun-kissed with warm tones. The actress opted for nude lip colour. Her hair was parted in the middle and styled in soft waves.

Together, Malaika Arora and Arhaan Khan set major mother-son fashion goals.

