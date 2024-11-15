Zeenat Aman Visits This Mumbai Restaurant In Juhu "To Eat Her Weight" In Traditional South Indian Food

Zeenat Aman has always proved to be a legendary Bollywood diva; for her bold roles in the movies, being okay with being called an aunty, turning a head-turning show stopper for designer Shantanu & Nikhil in her 70s, and beyond. Now it's the restaurant world she's taking over. The Don actress shared a post on her Instagram profile that showed she believed in the 'work hard-play hard' mantra, by hitting her favourite dosa joint Dakshinayan nestled in the Juhu neighbourhood of Mumbai on the weekends "to eat her weight in dosa, podi, ghee, idli" for a quick brunch "that won't break the bank."

Following in Zeenat Aman's comfort food trail, here's all you need to know about Dakshinayan in Mumbai before you head there for a quick weekend meal.

Dakshinayan is a chain of South Indian restaurants that have branches across in the capital cities of Maharashtra and Gujarat, being Mumbai and Ahmedabad respectively. Dakshniayan located in Juhu, Mumbai at the Gandhigram Road right opposite the Iskcon Temple. It is a walk-in only restaurant and doesn't accept any prior reservations. Dakshinayan is a casual dining restaurant that is easy on the pocket, with a meal for one costing Rs 200 to Rs 400 approximately. This renowned South Indian restaurant dishes out familiar South Indian staples that are specialities from the Dravidian region such as dosa, idlis, podi, upama, rava kesari, rava masala dosa, and more. Apart from this, their menu also includes the 4-feet long family dosa, lesser known delicacies such as Karvapallia podi idlis, Molgapodi idlis, ghee idli that are sure to make your taste buds tickle. They even bring in the Hindu harvest festival of Onam or Uttarayan celebrated in Kerala with their seasonal specials Van Pongal and Sakrai Pongal. Dakshinayan serves an array of only vegan dishes to its customers set amidst a dining room that features a home-like vibe and ambience.

Zeenat Aman's perfect pick for a weekly dose of dosa, podi, ghee, idli and more is at a price that won't break the bank.

