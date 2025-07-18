All About Castelfalfi Tuscany Resort Where Malaika Arora And Arhaan Are Holidaying

Malaika Arora recently dropped a postcard worthy photo dump of her Tuscany vacation diaries which witnesses her having the time of her life with her son, Arhaan Khan. The mother-son duo were seen posing for pictures together in the Italian landscape while the sun was setting in their background, they cycled around Tuscany to explore the picturesque locale, went vineyard exploring and wine tasting, took peaceful walks in the lush gardens, indulged in plates full of gnocchi, tiramisu, risotto and flatbread pizza slices. What's more, they did all this while staying at the Castelfalfi Tuscany Resort.

If you are wanderlust stricken by witnessing Malaika Arora and Arhaan soaking up the Italian sun and hospitality, here's all you need to know about Castelfalfi Tuscany Resort.

Castelfalfi Tuscany Resort is a super picturesque and luxe resort located off the SP26 provincial road and 5 km from the Convent of San Vivaldo in Localita Castelfalfi, 50050 Montaione, FI, Italy. It is a property nestled in the rolling Tuscan hills and consist of a main building and a converted tobacco warehouse, hosting a total of 146 rooms and suites. It is set on a hill overlooking the surrounding countryside housing quarters ranging from restored farmhouses, elegant villas and contemporary rooms. All of these are equipped with minibars, televisions, Wi-Fi and room service 24 hours a day. The dining options include 8 chic restaurants and bars along with a sprawling golf course. Other amenities include 4 pools, a luxe spa and a gym. Plus, there is a kid's club for children. But that is not all, the property is set on a vineyard and hence offers endless opportunities of tasting the in-house produced wine and oil. Wellness activities such as yoga, archery and tennis are on offer for when you want to work out.

