Malaika Arora's "Fun Week" Was All About Relishing Good Food And Being A Boss Lady

Sometimes it feels that it's Malaika Arora's world and we are simply living in it. The model and actor is a busy bee: attending events, never skipping workouts and having a good time while doing it all. The 51-year-old offered fans a peek into her “fun week,” and we are obsessed. "Such a fun week. Grateful," read the caption.

The Instagram carousel opens to a glamorous solo shot of Malaika Arora. Blessed with a blemish-free radiance, she was unabashed in showing off her minimal makeup look. The soft sun rays on her face elevated the allure. Barely-there blush and glossy lips sealed her beauty game. For the final touch, Malaika tied up her silky tresses in a messy bun.

Malaika Arora, who launched her restaurant, Scarlett House, last year in December, shared some glimpses of the venue. In one snap, she posed for a picture with an employee. It was followed by an image of bartenders making exotic drinks.

Malaika Arora's boss-lady avatar had us gushing in the next few slides. She leaned on a beige two-piece suit featuring a lapel-collared blazer and matching trousers. Padded shoulders, full sleeves and breast pockets added some functionality to the fit. Meanwhile, the flared pants reflected Malaika's love for easy-breezy fits.

For accessories, Malaika Arora wore a pearl-encrusted silver necklace, contributing to the chic factor. Rosy cheeks, glossy lips and muted smokey eyes elevated her charm. She opted for a not-so-neat ponytail to complete her boardroom style.

A delicious cream and pistachio-topped chocolate-vanilla cake made it to the album. Next, Malaika Arora posted a newspaper screenshot where she performed yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day on June 21. “Yoga has been very instrumental in shaping my life,” she said.

One photograph captured Malaika Arora's son, Arhaan Khan, showing a victory sign while travelling in a car. The carousel ends with Scarlett House's delicious cheese menu under the “Scarlett Cheese Programme.”

Thoughtful quotes to music, fun times with friends and family, exotic dishes: the gallery had it all.