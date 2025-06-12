Take Notes From Malaika Arora To Set Street Style Goals In A White Tee With Cargo Pants

Malaika Arora makes sure to turn heads every time she steps out of her home. Recently, when she was spotted after her rigorous gym session, the diva looked fit and fabulous even in her chic casual look. The fitness enthusiast looked gorgeous in a white t-shirt with short sleeves and a crew round neckline. She left the top's fabric ruched near her waist to elevate her look by a few notches. Moreover, making jaws drop, the Munni Badnaam star opted for relaxed cargo pants. Besides giving enough room to Malaika for comfortable movements, the cargo pants boasted of stunning style elements like a belt fastening made with the same material and multiple pockets that added a casual charm.

To accentuate her look, Malaika went for dewy makeup that featured the right amount of highlighter on her cheeks and contrasting peach-hued lip tint that added an oomph factor to her look. She further wore a Celine cap with her hair wrapped up in a low bun, a pair of white sneakers and a watch to work as accessories, that radiated pure elegance. Not only that, a beige leather handbag worked as her perfect arm candy, while she was also seen carrying a sipper bottle and her phone in her hands while making her way towards her car parked outside the gym.

Despite her rigorous workout sessions, the actress never misses any opportunity to grab attention with her post-gym looks. Previously, the 51-year-old actress was sported in a sport-style avatar courtesy of an ensemble from the shelves of Reebok. Making her fans drool over her beauty. The fitness enthusiast wore a round crew neck and short-sleeved grey t-shirt teamed with a pair of neon green gym shorts. A navy blue cap boasting the Reebok logo, minimal makeup and a hairdo finished off her charm for the day.

Malaika Arora's casual chic post gym OOTD wins hearts and likes alike.

