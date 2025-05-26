Here's How Malaika Arora 'Burns Fat, Builds Fire' With Her Full Body Workout

When you feel Monday blues kicking in, head straight to Malaika Arora's Instagram. The actress takes her fitness seriously and often motivates fans to exercise regularly. Her latest social media entry is no exception.

In the video, Malaika Arora offers a guide on how to perform a full-body workout. Her list of at-home HIIT (High-Intensity Interval Training) activities includes burpees, around the worlds, ballistic rows, boxing punches and standing oblique crunch. She recommends executing the exercises for 45 seconds each and taking a rest for 35 seconds in between. Her side note read, “Burn fat, Build fire.”

Before you take notes of Malaika Arora's fitness regimen, take a look at the benefits of these 5 exercises.

Around The Worlds: You will require dumbbells for this one and rotate the device around your waist using your hands. This exercise targets the core and shoulders. It enhances shoulder mobility by engaging the upper back and core, leading to functional strength and better posture.

Ballistic Rows: To navigate this workout, you will have to interchange the dumbbells in both hands in a repeated manner. Ballistic rows targets upper back and improves your posture. They also aid in grip strength and metabolic conditioning.

Boxing Punches: This exercise might be a little challenging, but they are a fun workout. This aerobic activity increases upper body strength, cardiovascular endurance and coordination. That's not all, they also build arm and shoulder strength while boosting core stability and reflexes.

Standing Oblique Crunch: Simply hold a dumbbell in one hand and execute side crunches. Change your position likewise. Standing oblique crunches not only tone down your waist but also improve balance and flexibility.

While these exercises are easy and anyone can perform them, you should check with your fitness instructor before incorporating any of these exercises in your routine.