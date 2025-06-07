Malaika Arora's Monochrome Jersey Dress With A Bow Is A Gift To The Fashion World

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Malaika Arora wore a white Helsa Constantina jersey dress with a high neckline. The dress featured a black sash tied into a large bow at the waist. The dress had a form-fitting silhouette flaring slightly with a ruffled hem.

Malaika Arora is the undisputed queen of the fashion world. The diva can rock anything and everything with equal ease. Last night, the Munni Badnaam star attended an award show in a striking Helsa Constantina jersey dress. To be honest, she gave us solid fashion goals. Malaika's long and voluminous white dress came with a high neckline and cutout design on the side, putting her sculpted shoulders and cinched waist on display.

The dress was styled with a black sash tied into a large, prominent bow at the waist, which added a dramatic and eye-catching contrast to the white fabric. The bow's long tails extend down the front of the dress, enhancing its sophistication. The form fitting silhouette of the dress flared out slightly towards the hem, giving it a graceful and elongated look.

The fabric at the bottom appeared slightly ruffled or gathered, adding a touch of texture and movement to the dress. Styled by Priti Mehta and Vaishali Vijan, Malaika combined the dress with contrasting accessories like black gloves and emerald ring, which made the look both modern and timeless, perfect for a high-fashion event.

Makeup-wise, the actress opted for perfectly contoured cheekbones, warm blush and a dramatic eye look with dark eyeliner and smokey eyeshadow. In bold contrast to Malaika's dress, her lips were painted in a rich, deep berry shade, completing her elegant appearance. Lastly, her hair was styled in a sleek, middle-parted bun with smooth, straight strands neatly tucked behind her ears.

Malaika Arora's glamorous monochrome closet pick for the night scored high on the style meters.

