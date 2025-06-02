Malaika Arora Redefines Power Dressing In A Striking Red Suit

Malaika Arora not only brings her A-game to fitness but fashion as well. She channeled the boss lady avatar for her latest photoshoot. Giving her fans a masterclass in power dressing, she brought a fashion-forward flair to her latest fit.

Malaika wore a bold red pantsuit, and this suit commands attention not just for its striking red colour but for its precision tailoring and strong silhouette. Serving major fashion goals, she is seen slaying an oversized blazer, featuring padded shoulders and gold button details on the sleeves. The crisp white shirt underneath the suit is a smart choice and provides contrast to the look.

Malaika Arora slays in a red suit. Photo: Instagram/malaikaaroraofficial

Malaika's accessories of the day include a striking one - the matching tie! It goes well with the monochrome outfit and adds a playful drama to the androgynous aesthetic. Her gold earrings and statement rings go well with the buttons of her sleeves, tying the whole look together.

Her hair is styled in a high, slicked-back ponytail, giving her a clean look and keeping the focus firmly on her outfit. Malaika's makeup is minimal yet equally powerful. Her look features sculpted cheekbones with subtly defined eyes with nude or soft brown tones and a matte base that enhances her natural features without taking the focus away from the outfit. Her makeup is tied together with neutral or slightly brown-nude lipstick.

Overall, Malaika's look embodies a powerful feminine aesthetic. The amalgam of classic tailoring with a contemporary edge helps add some structure and sensuality to her look.

Malaika Arora knows how to reaffirm her status as a fashion icon and how!