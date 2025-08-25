Malaika Arora Nails A Handstand, And The Benefits Will Motivate You Too

Malaika Arora has long been known as a true fitness connoisseur. Whether it is yoga, Pilates, or strength training, she always finds a way to keep her workouts fresh and challenging. For her, fitness is not just about looking good but also about feeling strong, flexible and balanced.

This Monday, Malaika Arora gave her fans another dose of fitness motivation. The actor dropped a video where she was seen attempting a handstand with the help of an instructor. At first, she struggled and had a few failed attempts, but Malaika did not give up. With steady guidance and practice, she finally managed to nail the move.

Now, let us talk about why handstands are such a great workout move. Beyond looking super cool, they come with multiple benefits for your body and mind. Here are five big ones:

1. Builds Upper Body Strength

Holding yourself upside down works muscles in your arms, shoulders and chest like nothing else. It is a bodyweight exercise that forces you to carry your entire frame on your hands.

2. Improves Balance and Core Control

To stay upright in a handstand, your core muscles are constantly engaged. It is not just about your arms - your abs, hips and lower back also work to keep you stable.

3. Boosts Blood Circulation

When you go upside down, blood flows to the upper parts of your body, including your brain. This change in circulation is said to refresh your system and give you a burst of energy.

4. Enhances Focus and Mental Strength

Handstands require concentration and patience. You need to focus on your breathing, alignment and stability. Over time, practising them can improve your mental clarity and help reduce stress.

5. Makes You More Flexible

Getting into a handstand stretches your wrists, shoulders and spine. With regular practice, this can improve flexibility and mobility in these areas.

Malaika Arora's handstand journey is a reminder that progress comes with practice and consistency.