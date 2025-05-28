Malaika Arora Takes Her Fashion Game To New Heights In A Black Bodycon Gown

Malaika Arora's social media is an official guide on winning the dressing game like a pro. Fashion-wise, she definitely knows how to do justice each and every time she steps out or stays in. The Munni Badnaam star continued her chic diva streak with yet another figure hugging number that accentuated her curves in all the right places. She delivered date night style goals by sipping into a striking black gown that came with a bodycon fit. The scoop neckline and wide shoulder straps instantly added further oomph to the look. The outfit extended down to her ankles and features a ruffled reverse peplum detail at the hem.

Malaika Arora accessorised her OOTD with a statement diamonds encrusted necklace adorned with a large green gemstone pendant adorned around her neckline. Her makeup game was elegant core with perfectly defined eyebrows, a subtle wash of eyeshadow, black eyeliner and mascara defined eyes, and a natural nude lip. She left her hair loose in a centre-parted style. It is about time we took cues from Malaika and her style sensibilities.

Malaika Arora loves a good show-stopping look. Recently, the actress stunned in a black strapless dress and oversized coat. The bodycon dress came with corset design top bodice that added further charm to her look. The actress and dancer further paired her ensemble with an oversized denim coat that came with studs all over it. Keeping the look chic, she accessorised her look with silver criss-cross straps laden heels and a pair of gold earrings.

For her makeup, Malaika went for a natural makeup look, with a decent amount of skin tint, a bit of blush and highlighter, neatly done brows, nude hued eyelids, and red glossy lips to wrap up the beauty look. With a section of her hair styled into side braids and the rest left open, Malaika looked as beautiful as ever.

Malaika Arora's super chic dress up game slayed and how in a black bodycon gown.

