Malaika Arora Dishes Out A Chic Post-Gym Athleisure Look In Tee, Shorts And Cap

Malaika Arora's post-workout avatar brings back sport-style glam

Read Time: 2 mins
Malaika Arora Dishes Out A Chic Post-Gym Athleisure Look In Tee, Shorts And Cap
Malaika Arora delivers an effortless gym ready athleisure look

Malaika Arora made heads turn as she dished out a winning post workout athleisure look on the streets of Mumbai. The 51-year-old actress looked like a ray of sunshine in her head-to toe sport style avatar from the shelves of Reebok.

Malaika Arora looks like a million bucks as she effortlessly dressed up for a casual day at the gym and made jaws drop to the drop with her OOTD. The Munni Badnaam star was caught on the paparazzi cameras wearing a round crew neck and short sleeved grey t-shirt with a graphic Reebok print on the chest. This she teamed with a pair of neon green gym shorts with slits on the sides and navy-blue cap that boasted of the Reebok logo.

The 51-year-old actress and dancer styled her tresses into a messy low bun that kept them fuss and hands free to go perfectly with a cap used as a hair accessory. She also wore a pair of flat leather criss-cross strap laden flat sandals and a grey and neon green sipper that went well with the vibes of her gym avatar.

Malaika went for a no makeup makeup look with nothing but sunscreen, a transparent lip gloss and a pinky nude manicure to complete her glam picks of the day.

Malaika Arora's post gym sport style closet diaries score closet gold.

Malaika Arora, Malaika Arora Fitness, Malaika Arora Gym, Malaika Arora Style, Malaika Arora Gym Look
