Malaika Arora Dishes Out A Chic Post-Gym Athleisure Look In Tee, Shorts And Cap

Malaika Arora made heads turn as she dished out a winning post workout athleisure look on the streets of Mumbai. The 51-year-old actress looked like a ray of sunshine in her head-to toe sport style avatar from the shelves of Reebok.

Malaika Arora looks like a million bucks as she effortlessly dressed up for a casual day at the gym and made jaws drop to the drop with her OOTD. The Munni Badnaam star was caught on the paparazzi cameras wearing a round crew neck and short sleeved grey t-shirt with a graphic Reebok print on the chest. This she teamed with a pair of neon green gym shorts with slits on the sides and navy-blue cap that boasted of the Reebok logo.

The 51-year-old actress and dancer styled her tresses into a messy low bun that kept them fuss and hands free to go perfectly with a cap used as a hair accessory. She also wore a pair of flat leather criss-cross strap laden flat sandals and a grey and neon green sipper that went well with the vibes of her gym avatar.

Malaika went for a no makeup makeup look with nothing but sunscreen, a transparent lip gloss and a pinky nude manicure to complete her glam picks of the day.

Malaika Arora's post gym sport style closet diaries score closet gold.

