Malaika Arora Stuns In A Blue Bodycon Shimmery Mini Dress

Malaika Arora never leaves a single chance to entertain us with her back-to-back stylish looks. From sequin gowns to classy sarees, Malaika always makes sure to make heads turn with her high-fashion sense.

Recently, the star shared a series of pictures in a stunning blue sequin dress. The star opted for a body-hugging blue mini-dress. Her dress featured full sleeves and a turtleneck that added more drama to the look. The silver stud embellishments and shimmer on the dress caught the light perfectly, giving an extra shine to her outfit. Letting the outfit talk, the star went with a diamond ring and strappy heels. For her makeup, Malaika went with her subtle glam makeup, with a matte base, an ample amount of blush and highlighter, shimmery blue eyes, mascara on the lashes, winged liner, neatly done brows and pink glossy lips. The star completed her look by styling them in a sleek ponytail.

One can always count on Malaika for some of the best fashion inspiration, and her recent look is proof.