Malaika Arora's Italian Getaway Is All About Sunbathing, Glam And Relaxing By The Pool

Who does not love a laid-back vacation away from the hustle and bustle of city life? Fruity cocktails, pleasing breeze, soaking up the sun by the pool and delicious cuisine are all that make a holiday even more fun. Many Bollywood celebrities are currently enjoying a relaxing time in foreign lands, including Malaika Arora. The actress was recently in Italy and gave her fans and followers a major vacation update on social media. She shared a string of pictures on Instagram from her calming day by the pool.

Malaika Arora's Perfect Pool Day In Italy

The opening frame featured Malaika Arora clicking a mirror selfie. The diva wore pink and white swimwear with a matching sarong. She opted for minimal makeup and tied her hair in a sleek bun. The next slide showed the star sitting in a car, wearing a sun hat.

In another picture, Malaika was seen lying on a lounger by the pool, followed by an image of her standing on the deck. There was also a picture of the actress sitting on the lounger. The post concluded with a picture of Malaika standing, facing away from the camera.

In the caption, she wrote, "Pink," followed by a pink bikini and heart emojis.

She paired the pink bikini with a white fedora hat and kept the hair tied up with a touch of minimal makeup.

Malaika Aroa Is In Italy With Her Son Arhaan

Last week, Malaika Arora shared some more pictures from her Italian getaway. The actress was seen spending some quality time with her son, Arhaan. She wore a ruched ivory bodycon dress with a delicate rosette detail, while Arhaan looked dapper in a brown suede jacket.

The next slide featured the mother-son duo cycling in the quiet lanes of Tuscany. In another image, Malaika stunned in a strapless bralette, which she paired with black sunglasses and a matching cap. There were glimpses of the actress sightseeing and enjoying the food offered by the city.

The side note read, "Leafy roads, vineyard stops, clean air, quality time with my son and zero complaints. Tuscany, you win."

Thanks to Malaika Arora, we are mentally enjoying a relaxing vacation in Italy.