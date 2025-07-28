Want To Live And Work In Italy? A Digital Nomad Visa Can Help You Do That For Less Than Rs 12,000

If you have always wished to live in a country rich in architecture, history, and natural beauty, Italy is the place for you. Plus, it offers a Digital Nomad Visa that allows you to work and live there for a year.

Officially launched in 2024, Italy's Digital Nomad Visa became fully operational in mid-2025. Here's everything you need to know about this visa.

What Is Italy's Digital Nomad Visa?

The Digital Nomad Visa offered by Italy allows you to work and live in the country for a whole year. It is a specific visa designed for non-EU/EEA citizens who qualify as ‘highly skilled' remote workers. In other words, a digital nomad is a highly skilled worker who works remotely as a freelancer or for a company not based in Italy.



Who Is Eligible?

If you want to apply for Italy's Digital Nomad Visa, you must meet the following requirements:

Since the visa is intended for citizens outside the European Union or European Economic Area, you must be a non-EU/EEA citizen.

Applicants must be employed or self-employed, and the company must be outside of Italy.

You must have at least 6 months of experience as a remote worker or digital nomad.

The applicant must earn a minimum of €28,000 (approximately Rs 28,28,112) annually.

A valid health insurance that covers your stay in Italy.

Proof of accommodation is required - typically a 12-month lease registered with Italian tax authorities.

A certificate showing no convictions in the past 5 years.

How To Apply?

Step 1: Collect all necessary paperwork, including your passport, application form, proof of income, remote work verification, criminal background check, proof of accommodation, and private health insurance.

Collect all necessary paperwork, including your passport, application form, proof of income, remote work verification, criminal background check, proof of accommodation, and private health insurance. Step 2: Submit your application in person at the Italian consulate or embassy in your country of residence. Pay the visa fee, which is around 116 euros (Rs 11,702 approximately).

Submit your application in person at the Italian consulate or embassy in your country of residence. Pay the visa fee, which is around 116 euros (Rs 11,702 approximately). Step 3: Attend the interview at the consulate or embassy. The processing time for the visa can range from 30 to 60 business days, although this may vary.

Attend the interview at the consulate or embassy. The processing time for the visa can range from 30 to 60 business days, although this may vary. Step 4: Once the visa is approved, the embassy will issue a Digital Nomad Visa.

Things To Keep In Mind