Portugal Is Offering A Digital Nomad Visa Under Rs 9,500 To Work And Live There For A Year

If you wish to work remotely with a backdrop of sunlit cobblestone streets and ocean breezes, Portugal can be your next workstation. Portugal offers a Digital Nomad Visa (D8 Visa) to freelancers and entrepreneurs who want to live and work legally in Portugal.

What You Need To Know

Introduced in 2022, Portugal's Digital Nomad Visa allows non-European Union or European Economic Area citizens to reside in Portugal for a maximum of one year.

There are two types of this visa:

1. Long-Term Residency Visa

This visa is valid for 4 months, which can be followed by a 2-year residence permit. It can be renewed for up to 5 years, which can then lead to permanent residency or citizenship.

2. Temporary Stay Visa

Valid for 12 months with multiple entries. This visa can be renewed up to 4 times, but it does not help you get a permanent residency.

It is obvious that people who want to live and stay in Portugal for a short period can aim for a temporary stay visa.

Eligibility

The applicant should be at least 18 years old to apply.

You should be a non-EU/EEA national to apply for this type of visa. This includes Indians.

Your monthly income should be at least 4 times the Portuguese minimum wage, which would be somewhere 3,480 euros (Rs 3,53,843 approximately).

You will need employment proof for remote or freelance jobs.

You must have a valid passport and all other travel authorization.

Health insurance that covers your stay in Portugal is required.

You should have a clean criminal record from your resident country.

How To Apply

Step 1: Check your eligibility and collect your employment proof.

Step 2: Prepare all the required documents

Step 3: Fill out the visa application form available from the Portuguese consulate or embassy. Pay the visa fee, which is 90 euros (Rs 9,156 approx.)

Step 4: Make an appointment with the Portuguese consulate or embassy and submit your application along with your documents.

Step 5: Wait for approval to come. Once your application is approved, you will be allowed to enter and live in Portugal.

Step 6: Apply for a residence permit once you arrive in Portugal if you have opted for a long-term visa. This should be done before your visa expires.

The Pros

You can bring a spouse or partner with children.

Legal right to live and work remotely in Portugal.

You will have access to the Schengen area.

You can apply for a residence permit if you apply for a long-term visa.

Good weather and a great lifestyle.

The Cons