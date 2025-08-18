Model And Actor Barbara Palvin Opens Up About Endometriosis Diagnosis: Know What It Means

Hungarian model and actor Barbara Palvin recently opened up about her health battle, sharing that she has been diagnosed with endometriosis and is recovering from the surgery. Endometriosis is a disorder in which tissue similar to the inner lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus.

"Just a little update and a few thoughts for those out there who could relate to what I'm about to share," Barbara Palvin, who is married to Dylan Sprouse, wrote in her Instagram post.

"For some years now, I've been dealing with the difficulties that can come with my periods. Fatigue, severe pain, heavy and irregular flow, sleepless nights on the bathroom floor."

Barbara Palvin on endometriosis diagnosis. Photo: Instagram/realbarbarapalvin

"I thought this was just how it works for me," she continued. "But recently I've been advised to seek out an endometriosis specialist to see whether my symptoms are caused by that. I've been going to checkups with my gynecologist every year. I thought if I had endometriosis, I would have known about it by now, but as it turns out, endometriosis can't be diagnosed with general examinations."

Three months after being diagnosed with endometriosis, the actor has to undergo surgery for the treatment, as per the outlet.

"Since then, I finally experienced a period that was easier, and now I know the difference," she said. "If you suspect that you could have endometriosis, I encourage you to find out. It helped me a lot, and I'm grateful I did it."

"Early diagnosis and treatment are very important to prevent long-term complications, and now I'm more mindful about my body to act fast if needed," she added. "That's also why I took the past 3 months to rest and fully heal. I'm excited about this new chapter of my life and now ready to get back to work."

Barbara Palvin also posted a few pictures showing her condition. In one of the pictures, she was seen wearing a hospital gown, and in the other, with bandages after surgery.

What Is Endometriosis?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, endometriosis is a problem affecting the uterus of a woman. It happens when the tissue that normally lines the uterus grows somewhere else, and it can lead to symptoms such as severe pain during periods, infertility and very heavy periods, pain during sex, painful bowel movements, or urination. The pain occurs in the abdomen, lower back, or pelvic area.