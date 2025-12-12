<i>Riverdale</i> Star Lili Reinhart Diagnosed With Endometriosis After Many Hospital Visits And Being Told To "Go On The Pill"

Riverdale actor Lili Reinhart recently shared a health update on Instagram with a series of images from the hospital and surgery scars. The Look Both Ways star shared that last week, she was officially diagnosed with "endometriosis following laparoscopic surgery".

She further noted, much like many patients suffering from endometriosis, that the diagnosis did not happen instantly. In fact, a gynaecologist refused that she had endo and asked her to "just go on the pill".

Lili Reinhart Diagnosed With Endometriosis

Taking to her Instagram, the actor shared her ordeal in great detail. "Last year, I saw a urogynecologist and was diagnosed with interstitial cystitis. I was told there was no cure and no lasting relief for my symptoms," she added.

"Three hospital visits. Multiple urologists and gynaecologists. And not one of them seriously considered endometriosis as the underlying cause of what I was experiencing," the caption further read.

How Was Lili Reinhart Diagnosed With Endometriosis?

It wasn't until Lili intervened that the diagnosis came into the light or even the possibility of endometriosis was entertained. "I pushed for an MRI on my own, which led to a diagnosis of adenomyosis. From there, I met with an endometriosis specialist who helped me decide that laparoscopic surgery was the next step I wanted to take," she wrote.

"While, at the same time, another gynaecologist told me I 'probably didn't have endo' and should just go on the pill," the actor added, remembering how her pain was overlooked.

The actor is now glad that she listened to her body and pushed through all the pain and medical neglect. Now, she is advocating for people suffering from endometriosis who are often told to 'just take the pill'.

Many social media users came forward to support Lili Reinhart and praised her for sharing her journey and spreading awareness on the subject.

What Is Endometriosis?

Endometriosis is a condition in which tissue, similar to the lining of the uterus, starts to grow in other places, where it does not belong, and it often results in heavy periods and pelvic pain. Among many patients, it is also one of the primary reasons for fertility issues.

According to an October 2025 report by the World Health Organization, endometriosis affects 10% (around 190 million) women of reproductive age around the world. While the tissue typically grows in the pelvic region, in some women it has been found to occur in other parts of the body, including the chest and abdomen.

While there is no cure for endometriosis, early diagnosis can help with the condition. However, many women suffer from years of pain before getting to know the reason behind it. But one must note that imaging techniques, like an ultrasound, or invasive procedures, like surgery, can be used to confirm the condition.

According to the WHO, the average time for the diagnosis is between 4 and 12 years. And people with this condition have a higher chance of developing immune-mediated conditions like multiple sclerosis, lupus, and inflammatory bowel disease.

