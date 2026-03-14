Inside Mika Singh's 100 Acre Delhi Farmhouse: Gurudwara, Temple, Helipad, And Studio

Mika Singh is an Indian singer, rapper, and musician. Born in 1977 in Durgapur, West Bengal, he is the youngest among eight siblings. His passion for music began with kirtans at the Patna Sahib Gurudwara. Recently, he invited Farah Khan to his 100-acre Delhi farmhouse to shoot another episode of Fun with Farah.

Seeing the stunning space, surrounded by greenery, the choreographer mentioned that an entire film could be shot at Mika's farmhouse. The two talked about music, and the director mentioned that she has been grooving to the electric songs of Dhurandhar.

Inside Mika Sigh's 100-Acre Delhi Farmhouse

When Farah Khan entered Mika Singh's farmhouse, she remembered Randhir Kapoor's saying, "Ek hota hai ameer, ek hota hai raees [One is rich, one is wealthy]," and she pointed to the singer when she said raees.

The rapper talked about his non-profit initiative, Divine Touch, under which 10,000 underprivileged girls have completed their education in art and craft, stitching, computer skills, beauty parlour training, and more. The conversation gradually shifted to a Gurudwara in the compound, where religious chants continue 24x7.

Mika Singh and Farah Khan later visited a temple on the premises of his farmhouse. Later, the singer was showing the director his property when they stumbled upon his helipad overlooking a mustard field. The choreographer joked that it reminded her of the classic scene from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, starring Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan.

After strolling around the open space, Mika Singh took Farah Khan to the private studio, where a small-scale concert with 4,000-5,000 people could be organised. The director, along with her cook Dilip, had a lot of fun as the singer broke into an impromptu performance.

What surprised Farah Khan was the open kitchen. She called it "mind-blowing," and it featured wood-fired stoves (chulhas) on which food is cooked using traditional methods. The farmhouse not only has mustard fields, but vegetables and fruits are also grown here.

Mika Singh revealed that 200 people live and work on the property during the day, but at night, 50 people remain. It is also home to animals, especially horses, but Sundari remains the singer's favourite.

Interiors Of Mika Singh's Farmhouse

In the next segment of the episode, Mika Singh invited Farah Khan inside the lavish house on the property. It featured a giant living room with pastel-hued walls and sofa sets arranged neatly. The director joked that the house looked like a bachelor's pad. "Had there been a woman in the house, she would have added paintings and made it look more aesthetic and warm," she added.

Later, Farah Khan and Mika Singh enjoyed a hearty North Indian banquet, including gajar-matar sabzi and saag. The episode concluded with the director showering the singer with gifts, as she does with all her hosts.

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