Inside Harbhajan Singh's All-White Bungalow In Jalandhar: From Home Theatre To Memorabilia

Harbhajan Singh is a former Indian cricketer whose talent, hard work, and dedication to the game helped the team bring home several trophies, including the T20 World Cup in 2007 and the Cricket World Cup in 2011.

The cricketer later entered politics and is a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha. He, along with Raghav Chadha, Ashok Mittal, Sandeep Pathak, Swati Maliwal, Rajinder Gupta, and Vikram Sahney, has quit the AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) and is set to join the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party).

The sportsman currently resides in Jalandhar with his wife, actor Geeta Basra, and their two children - Hinaya Heer Plaha and Jovan Veer Singh Plaha. Take a look inside his all‑white bungalow in Punjab.

Inside Harbhajan Singh's Bungalow In Jalandhar

The multi‑storey bungalow is a modern, all‑white residence that exudes luxury. Asian Paints featured the cricketer's home, showcasing its elegant aesthetic. Soft‑toned walls, pastel interiors, and pops of colour through furniture come together to create an aesthetically pleasing space that the family of four calls home.

From the living room to the bedrooms, floor‑to‑ceiling windows not only add a luxe touch but also ensure ample natural light fills the house during the day. "The house was built in 2010, and this plot was given to me by the government," he shared. According to a 2025 Time Now report, the valuation of the house is Rs 7 crore.

"The idea was to have a lot of space, big windows for sunlight," he said, sharing the dream he had for his home.

Crediting his wife as the architect and interior designer of the house, Harbhajan Singh invited her into the frame. "A lot of things are him. A lot of things are me. A lot of things are both of us," Geeta Basra added.

She shared that she designed the dining area, which features soft colours, textured wallpaper, and a golden contemporary wall clock. "Because the space is huge, I did not want anything too funky, the more neutral, the better it looks," she added.

"Jo hume acha laga, wo humne kia (we did what we liked)," Harbhajan Singh shared, adding, "Ghar par jab ate hain to sukoon ata hain (When we come home, we feel at peace). This is our place."

Harbhajan and Geeta's bedroom has a blue colour palette. Powder‑blue wallpaper behind the bed, navy‑toned chairs, and white‑and‑blue curtains make the room look inviting yet warm. "What I like about this room is light comes throughout the day. Since the room is white, it adds a serene feeling," explained Geeta.

The home features a shelf filled with Geeta's books, alongside Harbhajan's childhood photographs. There is another room that resembles a den, but it is a tribute to cricket and a celebration of Harbhajan Singh's legacy. Red brick walls, cricket memorabilia -including signed wickets, balls, and bats - fill the space.

On one of the walls is a portrait of the cricketer made using coloured thumb pins. As one climbs the staircase, a shelf displays all the trophies the sportsman has won over the years.

Terrace, Theatre, Garden

On the top floor is a terrace featuring a vertical garden. "We both wanted a vertical garden because walls are boring," the couple shared.

Speaking about the design process, Geeta said that Harbhajan wanted an all‑white bungalow. The living room features cosy brown sofas and elegant chandeliers. She added that even if walls are minimal, the right lighting can make a significant difference.

One room the couple is most proud of is their home theatre, which features a giant television, wooden window frames, spacious leather sofas, and insulation to keep it soundproof.

Sharing a piece of advice, Harbhajan Singh said, "Make sure, when you are making that house, make it with so much of love taki wo comfort apko usme nazar aye." The bungalow also features a large garden and open space, where the family grows seasonal vegetables.

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