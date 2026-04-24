Inside Sadhguru's 150-Acre Isha Yoga Center In Coimbatore, Where A Room Costs Rs 990

Located at the foothills of the Velliangiri mountains, Isha Yoga Center is the headquarters of Sadhguru's Isha Foundation. Touted as a sacred space for self-transformation, people across the world visit the centre to undertake a journey of self-reflection and inner growth.

It offers four major paths of yoga - gnana (knowledge), kriya (energy), bhakti (devotion), and karma (action). It is also one of the largest residential facilities in India that offers accommodation to an "active international community of brahmacharis."

The spiritual organisation was established in 1992 by Jagdish Vasudev, popularly referred to as Sadhguru. What began as a 14-acre property with temporary huts has today expanded to more than 150 acres. Here is a short guide to what you can find inside.

Inside Sadhguru's Isha Yoga Center

It all began with the Dhyanalinga dome - a semi-spherical structure built using no cement, concrete, or steel. In a viral video posted by Priyam Saraswat, who features one-of-a-kind homes and buildings on his page, Sadhguru shared that the entire space was built using mud, brick, and a little bit of limestone, and that everything around it was designed in harmony with the structure.

"It's standing not against gravity but because of gravity," he added.

It houses the Dhyanalinga, which was consecrated by Sadhguru himself. According to the official website, the spiritual leader says, "Just sitting silently for a few minutes within the sphere of Dhyanalinga is enough to make even those unaware of meditation experience a state of deep meditativeness."

Next comes the Adiyogi statue, unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2017. The 112-foot-tall Lord Shiva's face is recognised as the world's largest face by Guinness World Records. It acknowledges Adiyogi, the first yogi, and symbolises liberation while representing 112 ways through which one can achieve their true nature via the science of yoga.

"It represents absolute stillness, very effervescent exuberance, and intoxication - if these three things are there, no matter what life throws, you can go through it untouched," he said in the video.

Beside Adiyogi is the Yogeshwara Linga, which Sadhguru sanctified to manifest the five chakras of the human body - root, navel, heart, throat, and crown (head). In the backdrop of Yogeshwara Linga is the Saptrishi Panel, depicting seven disciples of Lord Shiva - Atri, Agastya, Angiras, Gautama, Bhrigu, Kashyapa, and Vasishtha.

Next is the sanctum of Kalabhairava, Lord Shiva in his form as the destroyer of time. This form of Lord Shiva was established by Sadhguru, making Isha Yoga Center a teertha kshetra - an energy system that supports all aspects of life, from life to death and beyond, according to the official website.

There are two teerthakundas on the premises - Suryakund for men and Chandrakund for women. The website mentions that a dive in these water bodies can alleviate chronic diseases and ailments. It can also balance energy and help with mental and physical rejuvenation.

Additionally, there is an 8-foot Linga Bhairavi, the embodiment of the divine feminine, manifested in the form of a linga. There is a Naga Shrine, a 15-foot-tall Nandi sitting at the entrance of Dhyanalinga, a Trimurti Panel, a Spanda Hall for meditation, Adiyogi Alayam (where Sadhguru teaches the science of classical yoga), a gaushala, Sarpa Vasal (snake entrance), and Malai Vasal (mountain entrance).

From Adiyogi divya darshanam to yog sandhya and panch bhuta kriya, Isha Yoga Center is a cultural institution imparting ancient knowledge of yoga to help people find themselves amid the chaos of life.

Cost For Staying At Isha Yoga Center

Depending on the availability of space, people can book a stay at Sadhguru's Isha Yoga Center. A non-air-conditioned room, which can accommodate two people, is priced at Rs 990 per night. If you are visiting the centre in a group or with your family, you can book a family cottage starting at Rs 3,000, a suite for three priced at Rs 6,250, or a suite for four people costing Rs 6,875.

Isha Yoga Center is located 30 kilometres from Coimbatore, which is well connected with the rest of the country via rail, road, and air. You can either take a bus from the city to the centre or book a private taxi from the airport or railway station.

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