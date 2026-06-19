Smriti Mandhana's 10-Acre Sangli Farmhouse Features A Cricket Pitch, Practice Nets, And Pool

For every argument on whether women should stay inside the four walls of a home, Smriti Mandhana hits boundaries. The left-handed opener of the Indian Women's Cricket Team recently scripted history by becoming the first player across men's and women's T20 internationals to hit 600 fours.

The vice-captain's memorable performance helped India beat the Netherlands in the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match on Wednesday. But Mandhana did not achieve success overnight. Years of hard work, an unwavering passion for cricket, and a zeal to keep going, no matter the hurdles, have made her an inspiration to countless Indian women.

But success is not measured solely by a cricketer's performance on the field; it is also reflected in how they support their family, build their net worth, invest in assets, acquire real estate, and shape the life they lead beyond the game. Smriti Mandhana is certainly living a queen-sized life, and her 10-acre farmhouse in Sangli, Maharashtra, is what dreams are made of.

Inside Smriti Mandhana's Sangli Farmhouse

Jatin Sapru, an Indian broadcaster, was warmly welcomed into Smriti Mandhana's sprawling farmhouse in Sangli six months ago. The video, which has so far garnered more than a million views, shows how the vice-captain has made her dreams come true and built a mansion straight out of Karan Johar's films.

Speaking about the property, the cricketer shared that the only role she played in the construction was sharing her vision for the entrance. "When it was being built, my reference was the entrance of the houses featured in Karan Johar's films. Growing up, I was a Karan Johar and Sooraj Barjatya fan. I have watched so many of their films," she added enthusiastically.

The farmhouse has a large open area with lush green trees and plants. Behind the farmhouse is a well-equipped practice area where the sportsperson can train. The practice nets allow her to hone her skills even when she is on a break. According to reports, the property also features a pickleball court adorned with pictures from Smriti's journey in international cricket.

The television host and the cricketer then proceeded to sit by the pool for a candid conversation. Behind the pool is a spiral staircase that takes visitors to the next floor. But the best aspect is the waterfall element. The cricketer added that her brother's children often enjoy playing in the pool.

When Jatin Sapru visited Mandhana's farmhouse, it was under construction. However, in the last week of April 2026, a photograph of the cricketer standing in front of the now-completed entrance went viral. Many social media users shared it and wrote, "Dreams do come true."

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